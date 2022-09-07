6 people hurt after fire breaks out in Queens apartment building

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Several people were injured after a heavy fire broke out at an apartment building in Queens on Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 42-13 23rd Avenue in Astoria just before 8 p.m. and discovered flames shooting from the front windows of a three-story building.

The fire was determined to be on the second floor.

Two people jumped from the building, desperate to survive the flames.

FDNY officials say there were a total of six victims in the incident. Five of those victims were taken to nearby hospitals and one person was treated on the scene.

ALSO READ | New York lawmaker proposes bill that would prevent student loan forgiveness from state tax

A newborn baby and its mother had to be rescued from a fire escape.

The condition of the victims is unknown.

About 60 firefighters worked to place the fire under control around 8:30 p.m.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.