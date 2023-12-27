2 people injured in apparent road rage hammer attack in Jackson Heights on Christmas

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Two people were injured after they were attacked by a man with a hammer on Christmas night in an apparent road rage incident.

The attack happened around 5:30 p.m. at 93rd Street and 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens.

The victims, a 29-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, stated to police that they got into an argument with another driver near the intersection.

The driver of the other vehicle then pulled out a hammer and attacked the victims.

The woman was suffered a head injury, and the man suffered pain to the head and back.

EMS responded and took them to Queens Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect sped off.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

