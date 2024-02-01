2 students stabbed at Martin Van Buren High School in Queens

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- One person is in custody after two students were stabbed at a high school in Queens on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at Martin Van Buren High School on Hillside Avenue before 2 p.m.

One student was stabbed in the stomach and the other in the shoulder.

Neither suffered life-threatening injuries, although their exact conditions were not yet known.

The ages and identities of the students have not been released.

One person is in custody.

Martin Van Buren High School was locked down after the incident and the Department of Education released the following statement:

"The safety and wellbeing of our students is our absolute top priority. NYPD immediately responded to an incident at the school and are currently investigating. Students are currently in a lockdown."

Few other details were released.

