Man struck and critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Queens

Derick Waller reports the victim was struck while crossing Roosevelt Avenue in Elmhurst.

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A 44-year-old man was struck and critically injured while crossing Roosevelt Avenue in the Elmhurst section of Queens.

The victim was crossing at 77th Street when he was struck by an eastbound car that did not stop just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The vehicle, described as a grey Honda two-door sedan, did not stop.

NYPD investigators are looking for the driver.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

