74-year-old man killed in Queens hit-and-run, police still searching for driver

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday at Myrtle and Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood.

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Police are still searching for the driver who struck and killed a 74-year-old man in Queens.

Police say a black BMW was traveling east on Myrtle Avenue when it struck Be Tran while he was crossing the road.

The driver then fled southbound on Seneca Avenue leaving Tran in the street.

Witnesses said the victim could have survived if the driver of the car had stopped.

No arrests have been made, and the NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating.

