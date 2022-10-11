Suspects wanted for stealing $20K in cash, goods from vehicles in Queens

Three suspects stole more than $20,000 worth of cash, credit, and goods from vehicles in Queens.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the three suspects who robbed vehicles of more than $20,000 in cash, credit, and goods.

The NYPD says the five separate robberies happened near John F. Kennedy Airport in Rosedale and Brookville in the last six weeks.

In one robbery, a group stole a woman's work laptop and wallet out of her car.

The thieves spent more than $250 on her credit cards at a Target on Staten Island.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects leaving the store.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.