Police search for client of lawyer found murdered in Queens office

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Murder investigation after lawyer found dead in NYC office

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Detectives are looking into whether slain lawyer Charles Zolot may have been targeted by an unhappy client.

Zolot had a 64-year-old client who expressed dissatisfaction over his home foreclosure case.

Detectives say they would like to speak to that client, along with his 66-year-old brother.

Zolot had recently spoken of being threatened by them, and witnesses told detectives they were spotted in the building the night before the victim was discovered dead.

A cleaning person discovered the 65-year-old lawyer's body just before 6 a.m. Thursday on the second floor of an office building on 82nd Street in Jackson Heights.

Police said he was laying on his back and had suffered a puncture wound to his chest and trauma to his back.

When they first heard the news, other lawyers in the building figured Zolot died of natural causes. But as the day went on, it became clear that wasn't the case.

Zolot was supposed to be in Queens Supreme Court Thursday on a case. According to the website for Zolot's business, he was a divorce and child custody lawyer and also handled real estate disputes.



Fellow lawyers who also had offices in the building said a member of the clerical staff reported feeling frightened by one of Zolot's clients.

"As a lawyer, you're always afraid of some clients that could get really upset with you, and we're living in a very crazy time when people get very agitated very quickly," attorney Mark Drucker said.

Police are now reviewing surveillance cameras from the building.

ALSO READ | Lack of drivers, NYC workers leads to yellow cab shortage during COVID pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

A sea of yellow cabs that was once a staple of Midtown Manhattan is now at a standstill amid the coronavirus pandemic.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york cityjackson heightsmurderhomicide investigationhomicideman killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest in hit-and-run death of actress Lisa Banes
Video: Deputy has near-death experience from fentanyl exposure
NY launches Excelsior Pass Plus to expand proof of vax program
Hospitals gearing up for possible surge of pediatric COVID patients
Cuomo accuser files complaint with police, 1st in report to do so
Motorcyclist killed, driver in custody after crash
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, not as humid
Show More
Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
NJ expected to make big announcement about school masks
Local Houston hospitals had no room for baby with COVID
About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard
1st US airline requiring COVID vaccinations for domestic workers
More TOP STORIES News