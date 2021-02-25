78-year-old woman found dead in bedroom in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10362159" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Sullivan County man was killed and his brother injured when a gender reveal device they were building exploded.

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 78-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom in Queens on Wednesday.Authorities responded to the victim's home at 218-44 Hillside Avenue just before 8 p.m. after family members were unable to reach her.They found Maria Diaz lying unconscious and unresponsive in the bedroom with a laceration to her head.She was pronounced dead at the scene.It is unclear if there were any signs of forced entry or if anything was stolen.Police say what appeared to be a machete was found at the scene.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------