78-year-old woman found dead in bedroom in Queens

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 78-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom in Queens on Wednesday.

Authorities responded to the victim's home at 218-44 Hillside Avenue just before 8 p.m. after family members were unable to reach her.

They found Maria Diaz lying unconscious and unresponsive in the bedroom with a laceration to her head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if there were any signs of forced entry or if anything was stolen.

Police say what appeared to be a machete was found at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
