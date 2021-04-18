Police arrest man who threatened to beat up Asian undercover officer in Queens

By Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Officers made another arrest stemming from the NYPD's use of decoys to stop the wave of crimes against people of Asian descent.

Police say Ricardo Hernandez, 34, threatened an undercover Asian officer at the Dutch Kills train station in Astoria.

The officer says Hernandez told him, "I have nothing to lose" before saying he would beat him up.



The suspect faces charges of aggravated harassment and hate crime menacing.

This is the third arrest as a result of the decoys.

