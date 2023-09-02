7 injured, including firefighters and officers, after massive fire breaks out at homes in Queens

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- At least seven people were injured, including multiple police officers and firefighters, after a massive fire broke out at two homes in Queens Friday night.

The fire broke out around 8:45 p.m. in between two multi-family homes located at 104-18 and 104-14 37th Drive in Corona.

Citizen App video showed flames shooting from the homes.

Officials say the fire extended to the first and second floors.

At least seven people were injured including three civilians, two police officers who helped usher residents from their homes, and two firefighters.

Fortunately, officials say all the injuries were minor and all were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

In total, at least 20 people were forced from their homes.

The fire has since been placed under control.

Fire marshals are on the scene and will investigate the cause of the fire.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.