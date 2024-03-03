Man stabbed outside deli in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A man was arrested after another man was stabbed outside a deli in Queens.

It happened Saturday night near the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue subway station in Jamaica.

The victim then made his way into the subway station. First responders rushed to the hospital where doctors expect him to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.

