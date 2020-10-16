Man shot twice in head inside Queens park; in critical condition

Officials say a 22-year-old man was shot twice in the head inside of the Rufus King Park in Jamaica.
RELATED | Man dead after shot twice in head while sitting in car in Brooklyn
The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
TOP NEWS | 85-year-old woman victim of attempted sexual assault, suspect arrested
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip