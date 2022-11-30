74-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by motorcyclist in Queens

Police say a motorcyclist struck and killed a 74-year-old male pedestrian in Queens Tuesday afternoon.

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- A 74-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorcyclist in Queens Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at 62nd Road and Woodhaven Boulevard in Middle Village, shortly after 5 p.m., according to police.

The 74-year-old man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 22-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

An eyewitness said the man appeared to lose control of the bike after striking the pedestrian.

It's unknown if there was any criminality involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.

