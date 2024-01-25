42-year-old woman riding scooter critical after being struck by hit-and-run vehicle in Queens

AUBURNDALE, Queens (WABC) -- A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while riding a scooter in Queens Wednesday, according to officials.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at 194th Street and Northern Boulevard in the Auburndale section.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old woman lying unconscious and unresponsive in the middle of the roadway with severe injuries to her body.

Investigators say the victim was riding a scooter, traveling eastbound on Northern Boulevard, when she was struck by a dark-colored SUV.

She then fell on the roadway and was struck by a second vehicle.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in critical condition.

The dark-colored SUV fled from the scene, while the second vehicle remained.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------

