Police investigating after pregnant woman shot in Queens

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are investigating the shooting of a pregnant woman in a quiet residential neighborhood.Officers were called to 181st Street in Springfield Gardens shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.Police say the 31-year-old victim was sitting in her car when the suspect came up to her vehicle.After some time, she suddenly felt pain and noticed she had been shot in the hand.The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but the condition of the baby is not known.So far, police have made no arrests.