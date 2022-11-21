Car engulfs in flames on Ed Koch-Queensboro Bridge

QUEENS (WABC) -- A car was fully engulfed in flames on the Ed Koch-Queensboro Bridge.
It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters responded to the Manhattan-bound upper-level lanes, where they quickly doused the fire.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
