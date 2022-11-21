Car engulfs in flames on Ed Koch-Queensboro Bridge

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters responded to the Manhattan-bound upper-level lanes, where they quickly doused the fire.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

