Police arrest man who set Queens restaurant on fire over botched food order

Police have arrested a man who set a Queens restaurant on fire over a botched food order.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man who set a Queens restaurant on fire over a botched food order.

The suspect, Choephel Norbu, has been charged with arson and criminal mischief for starting the fire at Ittadi Garden and Grill in Jackson Heights earlier this month.

Surveillance video shows a man pouring a liquid substance at the entrance of the restaurant and igniting it.

Prosecutors say Norbu appeared to be drunk at the time.

The fire caused at least $1,500 worth of damage.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube