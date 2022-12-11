Police seek man who pushed elderly woman down, stole her belongings in Flushing parking garage

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- An elderly woman was attacked and robbed in Queens on Friday night.

Officials say the incident happened at around 7 p.m. in a Flushing parking garage.

The 85-year-old victim was walking near where she lives, using her walker, when an unknown man came up behind her and pushed her to the ground, police say.

The suspect allegedly took the victim's purse, which had credit cards and her ID, from her walker. He ran from the scene and went into the 74th Street and Roosevelt Avenue Station, officials say.

The victim sustained minor injuries to the right side of her body and was treated at the scene.

Police describe the suspect as about 5'8" tall, 200 pounds, with dark complexion and a heavy build. He was last seen with a mustache, and wearing a black baseball hat with the White Sox logo on the front, a light colored face mask, a black jacket with yellow trim, black pants and black shoes.

