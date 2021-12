Thief steals $72,000 in cash from grocery store in Queens

EMBED >More News Videos Lauren Glassberg has more on the sneaky opossum caught on camera stealing earrings.

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a suspect who stole $72,000 in cash from a grocery store in Queens.The crime was caught on camera.Surveillance video shows the suspect walking into Sariling Atin Grocery Store on Queens Boulevard in Elmhurst nearly 2 weeks ago.He goes behind the counter, and while the cash registered was unattended, grabbed the cash.He then runs outside and removes his mask and sweatshirt to hide the money.He then drove off in a dark colored Nissan SUV.The NYPD is working to tracking him down, and investigators are asking for help.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------