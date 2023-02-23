  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Violent jewelry store robbery leaves elderly worker hospitalized in Queens

Both suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and were seen fleeing on foot southbound toward Prince Street.

WABC logo
Thursday, February 23, 2023 4:04PM
Violent jewelry store robbery leaves elderly worker hospitalized
EMBED <>More Videos

Both suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and were seen fleeing on foot southbound toward Prince Street. Ken Rosato reports.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for two suspects wanted for beating up an elderly worker and stealing half a million dollars in jewelry from a store in Queens.

It happened at Diamond Collect on 39th Avenue in Flushing at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say when the thieves entered the store, they punched, kicked and struck the 79-year-old woman in the head with a gun before running off with the jewelry.

The value of the stolen items is estimated to be about $500,000.

The victim was taken to New York Hospital Queens. She is expected to be okay.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down both suspects, who were captured by a surveillance camera and were seen fleeing on foot southbound toward Prince Street.

ALSO READ | Woman arrested on hate crime charges after Pride flag lit on fire outside SoHo restaurant

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW