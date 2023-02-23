Violent jewelry store robbery leaves elderly worker hospitalized in Queens

Both suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and were seen fleeing on foot southbound toward Prince Street. Ken Rosato reports.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for two suspects wanted for beating up an elderly worker and stealing half a million dollars in jewelry from a store in Queens.

It happened at Diamond Collect on 39th Avenue in Flushing at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say when the thieves entered the store, they punched, kicked and struck the 79-year-old woman in the head with a gun before running off with the jewelry.

The value of the stolen items is estimated to be about $500,000.

The victim was taken to New York Hospital Queens. She is expected to be okay.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down both suspects, who were captured by a surveillance camera and were seen fleeing on foot southbound toward Prince Street.

