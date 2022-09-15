  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Armed suspect in 'Scream' mask holds up smoke shop in Queens

Police say the men got away in a black Mazda 3 sedan.

WABC logo
13 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Derick Waller reports one suspect was wearing a "Scream" Halloween mask.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- It was a terrifying scene, caught on camera in Queens: a smoke shop held up at gunpoint in broad daylight.

And the thieves got away with thousands of dollars.

It happened Wednesday just before 6 p.m. at Briana's World on 109th Avenue in Ozone Park.

Video released by the NYPD shows a suspect wearing a "Scream" Halloween mask holding up the store using an assault rifle.

A total of three people entered the store, the other two armed with hand guns, demanding the employees' cell phones.

They also stole $3,000 from the cash register.

Police say the men got away in a black Mazda 3 sedan.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Robberies here in the 106 Police Precinct are up 20% compared to this time last year. Citywide, they are up almost 40%.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects in this latest holdup.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | Tracing the steps of asylum seekers as they settle in New York City

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.