Armed suspect in 'Scream' mask holds up smoke shop in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- It was a terrifying scene, caught on camera in Queens: a smoke shop held up at gunpoint in broad daylight.

And the thieves got away with thousands of dollars.

It happened Wednesday just before 6 p.m. at Briana's World on 109th Avenue in Ozone Park.

Video released by the NYPD shows a suspect wearing a "Scream" Halloween mask holding up the store using an assault rifle.

A total of three people entered the store, the other two armed with hand guns, demanding the employees' cell phones.

They also stole $3,000 from the cash register.

Police say the men got away in a black Mazda 3 sedan.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Robberies here in the 106 Police Precinct are up 20% compared to this time last year. Citywide, they are up almost 40%.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects in this latest holdup.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

