3 shot in Queens, including off-duty correction officer, police say

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Three people were shot in Queens including an off-duty correction officer.

The shooting happened on 214th Place and Jamaica Avenue in Queens Village on Sunday just after 8 p.m.



An off-duty correction officer opened observed a man open fire at a vehicle

Off duty correction officer (background name - officer david donegan) observed a male (background name - mark gibbs) open fire at a vehicle at Jamaica Avenue and 214th Place just after 8 p.m.

The shooting happened during a gathering, which may have been some kind of memorial service organized by a local motorcycle group. It is not clear if the shooting was related to the group.

Despite the constant sound of fireworks, there was no mistaking the sounds of gunfire when the crowd started running for their lives.


"By how hostile the crowd, I knew it was gunfire. I didn't know until I saw everyone running," said Don Leconte.

Police are checking the scene for evidence.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the shooting.

This is breaking news, check back for updates.

