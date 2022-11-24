Fatally shot driver crashes car in Queens; 3rd incident in a week

The 40-year-old victim was discovered behind the wheel of his crashed 2018 Nissan Maxima. Shirleen Allicot reports.

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A driver was shot and crashed in Springfield Gardens, Queens Wednesday night, the third driver to be fatally shot and then crash in New York City this week.

The 40-year-old victim was discovered behind the wheel of his crashed 2018 Nissan Maxima along Springfield Park, shot in the chest, just before 11:30 p.m.

He had smashed into a telephone pole and was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

On Monday night, a driver was shot in front of a Dunkin' Donuts store on the Major Deegan Expressway, drove away and then crashed his black Toyota Camry into multiple parked cars and overturned in the Bronx.

On Sunday, night, a 25-year-old driver was shot while parked in his 2022 BMW M440i by a gunman who jumped out of a white Mercedes Benz sedan and opened fire.

That victim also drove off and later crashed in Flushing, Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in any of the three fatal shootings.

