The man who killed an alleged would-be mugger is due back in court on weapons charges.

Man accused of killing mugger in Queens due back in court on weapons charges

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- The man who claims he shot and killed a would-be mugger in self-defense is expected back in court Monday.

Charles Foehner, 65, is being held on $50,000 bail on 26 weapons charges.

Judge Iannece showed Foehner no sympathy during the brief court appearance, doubling the amount initially requested by the Queens District Attorney's Office.

"The defendant was on the street with a loaded, unlicensed gun," Iannece said. "There are too many shootings in this city! The court is quite concerned with what we see."

He told police he was walking through a driveway in Kew Gardens, Queens last Wednesday when a man with a sharp object demanded money and cigarettes from him.

Foehner says he pulled out a gun and shot the man, killing 32-year-old Cody Gonzalez.

Investigators revealed that the robbery suspect was not armed with a weapon, but had a pen. Gonzalez had more than a dozen prior arrests.

Investigators say a search of Foehner's apartment revealed an arsenal of weapons including pistols, shotguns, rifles, an A-K-47 and high-capacity magazines.

He also had two body armor vests.

The retired doorman allegedly told detectives he collects the firearms as a hobby. But Foehner does not have a permit for the pistol or for most of the weapons he collected.

