Man dies after being shot in the chest in Queens

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- A man has died after being shot in the chest in Queens.The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday on 108th Street and 67th Drive in Forest Hills.The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.A car was seen speeding away from the scene, but it is unclear if there is a connection to the shooting.No arrests have been made.An investigation is underway.----------