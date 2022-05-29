Police fire shots after gunfire erupts at Queens intersection

By
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- On Memorial Day Weekend, an intersection in Far Rockaway was disrupted by gunfire.

Kris was enjoying a quiet evening at home when the chaos began.

"I heard the gunshots and I came out to see what was going on," she said.

When she went outside, she saw police cars and officers cordoning off the intersection of Beach 66th Street and Beach Channel Drive.

Thankfully no one got hit by gunfire, but investigators say it all started after 5 p.m. Saturday. Two officers were posted at the Southwest corner of the block. Two people were walking up Beach 66th Street, likely not realizing the officers were there. The two then fired a gun across the intersection at an intended target.

The gunfire startled the officers, but they both reacted quickly. One discharged his weapon as the other ran for help. All of this happened next to a playground filled with children.

Detectives are still trying to piece together who the suspects are and what the motive of the shooting was.



So far no arrests have been made.

