Relative of Queens man shot and killed by police speaks out

"I love my nephew and he loved me, I don't believe Raul would call 911," Rosie Hardy said about her nephew, Raul Hardy.
The two live together on 116th Avenue in Queens wwhere authorities maintain Hardy dialed 911 twice Saturday night.
The 60 year old allegedly made threats against elected officials and vowed to blow the head off the first officer he saw.
When police arrived they say Raul was outside, ignored verbal commands, and pointed a gun at them
That's when shots were fired.
At least six officers fired rounds at the suspect, striking him.
Officers were able to place the Raul in handcuffs, and tried to perform CPR.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Kiaeem Thomas lives around the corner from where the shooting took place.
"It was close to home. Just all of a sudden I heard the shots. They were really loud, rapid-fire, like a war zone," he said.
When Thomas heard the barrage of gunfire, he looked down the street and saw officers taking a defensive stance.
He says his family was outside so he rushed them into the house.
Relatives say at times he seemed to be emotionally disturbed, but not dangerous or violent.
Neighbors described Raul as friendly and someone who did odd jobs.
At a press conference on Sunday Mayor Adams said police took appropirate action given the violent nature of the 911 calls.
"They had an individual with a gun willing to use that gun," Adams said.
But some wonder if the situation could have been handled differently.
"I think they need to change their strategy when it comes to confronting people, how many people does it take to stop one person," neighbor Herman Epps said.
Raul was one of two people shot and killed by NYPD officers Saturday night.
Around an hour and a half later, in Downtown Brooklyn, police say they saw a gold Nissan traveling on Flatbush Avenue performing traffic violations.
Officers then stopped the car on Flatbush Ave. near Nevins Street. Officers then entered the vehicle with multiple people inside. After investigating, everyone was asked to step out of the vehicle.
Police say a man jumped out of the vehicle and started running down the west side of Flatbush Ave., displayed a gun and started shooting at officers. Officers then returned fire, striking the man in the chest.
The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died. Officers were treated for minor injuries.
