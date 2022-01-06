Police release video of man wanted in Queens subway station stabbing

It happened Sunday, January 2 at 2:25 p.m. on the Manhattan-bound A-train platform at the Rockaway Boulevard station.
Police say the man walked up to a 36-year-old man who was waiting for the train and stabbed him twice in the neck.
At last check, the victim was in critical but stable condition at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
The attacker was seen shortly after the incident walking on Liberty Avenue near 96th Street.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
