Queens teacher charged with sexually abusing 2 teen girls

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A high school teacher has been charged with abusing two teenage girls in Queens.Shannon Hall, 31, a teacher at Jamaica Gateway to the Sciences High School groped a 14-year-old girl twice in his classroom, according to the Queens DA.Hall also reportedly sent sexual text messages to a 16-year-old girl, then threatened to kill her if she showed the messages to anyone.Hall is due back in court on June 28.