Queens teacher charged with sexually abusing 2 teen girls

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Queens teacher charged with sexually abusing 2 teen girls

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A high school teacher has been charged with abusing two teenage girls in Queens.

Shannon Hall, 31, a teacher at Jamaica Gateway to the Sciences High School groped a 14-year-old girl twice in his classroom, according to the Queens DA.

Hall also reportedly sent sexual text messages to a 16-year-old girl, then threatened to kill her if she showed the messages to anyone.



Hall is due back in court on June 28.

MORE NEWS | Mayor sends stern letter to NYC employees: 'Report to work in person'

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Eric Adams' office sent a stern letter to New York City's employees reminding them they must return to work in person.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicanew york cityqueensteacher arrestedsexually assaultsexual misconduct
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Two NYC malls evacuated after fireworks set off
Officer injured, suspect killed in police-involved shooting in NJ
Pilot injured after helicopter crashes at airport in New Jersey
Biden, first lady temporarily moved from Del. beach house: Officials
Man charged with DWI in fatal crash on Long Island
Ann Turner Cook, original Gerber baby, dies at 95
Uvalde students, staff not returning to Robb Elementary School
Show More
Abbott restarts Michigan baby formula plant linked to contamination
AccuWeather: Very Nice Sunday!
Family of 5 killed in connection with escaped inmate ID'd
911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during Buffalo shooting
Delta's new Terminal C opens at LaGuardia Airport
More TOP STORIES News