Queens teacher charged with sexually abusing 2 teen girls

Shannon Hall, 31, a teacher at Jamaica Gateway to the Sciences High School groped a 14-year-old girl twice in his classroom, according to the Queens DA.
Hall also reportedly sent sexual text messages to a 16-year-old girl, then threatened to kill her if she showed the messages to anyone.
Hall is due back in court on June 28.
