Funeral held for Claudia Quaatey, teen girl killed in St. Albans crossfire

Family and friends said gathered on Friday to say goodbye to the 16-year-old girl who was killed outside a school in Queens. Lionel Moise has the story.

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Family, friends, and mourners gathered in Queens to pay their tearful respects to 16-year-old Claudia Quaatey on Friday.

The teen was caught in the crossfire when two groups fired shots at each other last month while she sat in a car outside P.S. 015 Jackie Robinson on Lucas Street near 121st Avenue.

Quaatey was shot once in the head, and later died from her wounds.

As authorities continue to search for three individuals wanted in connection to the fatal shooting, loved ones came together at the J Foster Phillips Funeral Home in St. Albans to give their final farewell.