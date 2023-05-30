Truck crashes into pole in Queens, causes local power outage

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Customers in Queens were left without power after a truck crash brought down power lines.
It happened Tuesday morning in the Jamaica section of Queens.
Officials say the truck crashed into a telephone pole, which cracked and pulled down power lines.
The downed power lines have left 14 local residents without power.
No injuries were reported.
