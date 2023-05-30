  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Truck crashes into pole in Queens, causes local power outage

By WABC logo
Tuesday, May 30, 2023 3:35PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Customers in Queens were left without power after a truck crash brought down power lines.

It happened Tuesday morning in the Jamaica section of Queens.

Officials say the truck crashed into a telephone pole, which cracked and pulled down power lines.

The downed power lines have left 14 local residents without power.

No injuries were reported.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW