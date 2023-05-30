Truck crashes into pole in Queens, causes local power outage

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Customers in Queens were left without power after a truck crash brought down power lines.

It happened Tuesday morning in the Jamaica section of Queens.

Officials say the truck crashed into a telephone pole, which cracked and pulled down power lines.

The downed power lines have left 14 local residents without power.

No injuries were reported.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.