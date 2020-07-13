Over 100 workers evacuated after large crack discovered in Queens building

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Over a hundred workers were evacuated after a large crack was discovered on a building in Queens.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, FDNY responded to the building on 45-18 Court Sq. in Long Island City for the large crack on the top floor of a six-story building.

The building is currently under construction.

Officials say 125 workers were evacuated, and buildings adjacent to the location were also evacuated. Around 3 p.m., workers were being allowed back into the building.

No injuries were reported.

RELATED: Man who survived Brooklyn building collapse 'grateful to be alive'

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long island citynew york cityqueensbuilding vacated
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhattan 'Black Lives Matter' mural vandalized with red paint
COVID Updates: California locked back down; NY schools reopen plan
Crews find body during search for Naya Rivera
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut travel quarantine list
NYC reports no COVID deaths, but new concerns about infection rates
1-year-old boy gunned down at cookout amid NYC shooting surge
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
Show More
Reopen NY Schools: Here's what we know
Manasquan pauses summer camp program after workers test positive
Brooklyn teen dies trying to save 2 swimmers off South Jersey beach
COVID News: NYC day care centers reopen with new safety measures
Hong Kong Disneyland announces temporary closure amid new cases
More TOP STORIES News