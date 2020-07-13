LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Over a hundred workers were evacuated after a large crack was discovered on a building in Queens.
Just before 1 p.m. Monday, FDNY responded to the building on 45-18 Court Sq. in Long Island City for the large crack on the top floor of a six-story building.
The building is currently under construction.
Officials say 125 workers were evacuated, and buildings adjacent to the location were also evacuated. Around 3 p.m., workers were being allowed back into the building.
No injuries were reported.
RELATED: Man who survived Brooklyn building collapse 'grateful to be alive'
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Over 100 workers evacuated after large crack discovered in Queens building
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News