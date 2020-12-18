Pets & Animals

Caught on camera: Raccoon discovered in Christmas tree leaps onto chandelier

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (WABC) -- Chaos unfolded inside a woman's home when what she thought was a cat in her Christmas tree turned out to be a raccoon.

Aubrey Iacobelli's video shows her trying to coax the creature out of the tree at around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 10, using a pan and then some vinegar, as her dog looks on.

Things got a little bit more hectic when the dog and raccoon eventually got into a tangle, pulling the tree down with them and shattering some ornaments.

After scuffling with the family dog, the raccoon then jumped onto the dining room chandelier and hung out there for half an hour.

"After cleaning up a bit so I wouldn't step on broken glass ... I grabbed the broom and prodded the raccoon off the chandelier," Iacobelli told Storyful.

Eventually it ran out when the woman opened the door.

She has no idea when or how the raccoon got inside the tree.

Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridaraccoonsdogschristmas treeu.s. & worldcaught on camera
