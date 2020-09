Scared raccoon rescued from World Trade Center in New York City

EMBED >More News Videos A poodle named 'Bear' is fighting for his life after being thrown out of a vehicle in Paterson.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Crews came to the rescue of a stray raccoon discovered at the World Trade Center.The PAPD Emergency Services Unit received a call at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday about the animal at the construction site of the Performance Arts Center.Officers arrived, harnessed up and strapped into a construction safety line and went into an area where the raccoon was last seen.They found him curled up and scared next to a beam of the construction building.His rescuers gave him a tranquilizer so they could safely get him into a rescue cage.The raccoon, who they affectionately named Downtown Don, was transported to a heavily wooded area outside of the city.When they opened his cage, he ran off into the woods.----------