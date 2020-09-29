Scared raccoon rescued from World Trade Center in New York City

The PAPD Emergency Services Unit received a call at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday about the animal at the construction site of the Performance Arts Center.
Officers arrived, harnessed up and strapped into a construction safety line and went into an area where the raccoon was last seen.
They found him curled up and scared next to a beam of the construction building.
His rescuers gave him a tranquilizer so they could safely get him into a rescue cage.
The raccoon, who they affectionately named Downtown Don, was transported to a heavily wooded area outside of the city.
When they opened his cage, he ran off into the woods.
