Radio City Rockettes return for Christmas Spectacular with bigger show

The Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes will have performances from November 5 to January 2.
In celebration of the return, the Rockettes are bringing back their Instagram live dance class, Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Fans can learn a portion of the "Snow" choreography. Anyone can tune in and dance along on the Rockettes IG channel @therockettes.
This year's Christmas Spectacular will feature the Rockettes performing in nine numbers throughout the 90-minute production.
The iconic show has been seen by more than 69 million people since it debuted in 1933.
The Christmas Spectacular canceled its shows last year due to the pandemic.
It marked the first time in 87 years the production was canceled.
"The Christmas Spectacular IS the holiday season in New York for so many families - and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them back to Radio City Music Hall this November," said James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment. "After a year none of us will ever forget, we all need a little joy - and there's nothing like the Rockettes and the Christmas Spectacular to get us into the holiday spirit and make the season unforgettable."
Tickets for the 2021 show are on sale now at rockettes.com/christmas.
The Christmas Spectacular says they are committed to the health and safety of their guests, performers, and staff.
All guests will need to follow venue protocols at the time of the performance.
Radio City Music Hall will continue to review venue requirements periodically and will update ticket buyers should changes to protocols impact their experience.
ALSO READ | Body matching Gabby Petito found in Grand Teton; Brian Laundrie still missing in Florida
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube