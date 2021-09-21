Society

Radio City Rockettes return for Christmas Spectacular with bigger show

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Radio City Christmas Spectacular returns this year with bigger show

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A beloved family tradition is coming back this year. The Rockettes will be back on stage this fall and winter.

The Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes will have performances from November 5 to January 2.

In celebration of the return, the Rockettes are bringing back their Instagram live dance class, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Fans can learn a portion of the "Snow" choreography. Anyone can tune in and dance along on the Rockettes IG channel @therockettes.

This year's Christmas Spectacular will feature the Rockettes performing in nine numbers throughout the 90-minute production.

The iconic show has been seen by more than 69 million people since it debuted in 1933.

The Christmas Spectacular canceled its shows last year due to the pandemic.

It marked the first time in 87 years the production was canceled.

"The Christmas Spectacular IS the holiday season in New York for so many families - and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them back to Radio City Music Hall this November," said James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment. "After a year none of us will ever forget, we all need a little joy - and there's nothing like the Rockettes and the Christmas Spectacular to get us into the holiday spirit and make the season unforgettable."



Tickets for the 2021 show are on sale now at rockettes.com/christmas.
The Christmas Spectacular says they are committed to the health and safety of their guests, performers, and staff.

All guests will need to follow venue protocols at the time of the performance.

Radio City Music Hall will continue to review venue requirements periodically and will update ticket buyers should changes to protocols impact their experience.

ALSO READ | Body matching Gabby Petito found in Grand Teton; Brian Laundrie still missing in Florida
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller has the latest on the investiation into the case of Gabby Petito's death.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalrockettesradio cityreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakradio city music hallcovid 19healthhospitalchristmasnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Distraught man jumps from building, lands on victim, killing them both
J&J says 2nd dose of vaccine after 2 months results in more protection
'It makes me mad': Man speaks out after he was beaten, robbed in NYC
AccuWeather: Getting cloudy
Ice cream parlor worker sexually abused on Upper East Side
3 charged in Carmine's hostess assault claim racial discrimination
Autopsy set to be performed on Petito; search resumes for Laundrie
Show More
911 caller claims he saw Brian Laundrie 'slapping' Gabby Petito
Woman tells GMA she picked up Laundrie as hitchhiker in Wyoming
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Hocul visits NYC school amid COVID vaccine push
Biden to enlist allies in tackling climate, COVID in UN address
More TOP STORIES News