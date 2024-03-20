NJ hospital hosts bedside ceremony to make sure 97-year-old grandma doesn't miss grandson's wedding

RAHWAY, N.J. (WABC) -- A beloved grandmother in New Jersey was supposed to serve as a flower girl at her grandson's wedding.

But when she ended up in the hospital, they brought the wedding to her.

George Jones and Esumi Fujimoto repeated their vows at the bedside of George's grandmother Emma Jones, who is 97 and lives in Linden.

Emma missed their wedding this past weekend because she fell and broke her hip.

So Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway's Patient Experience Department and Nursing Director Christine Meo, RN, hosted a special bedside wedding ceremony so Emma wouldn't miss out on the sweet moment.

