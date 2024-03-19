Who's to blame for the drama? 'The Women Tell All' about their time on 'The Bachelor'

This week on "Playing the Field," Ryan, Jen, and Gina get to the bottom of Kelsey's note to Joey. Then, our "Bachelor" picks his final two women!

Gina attended the taping of "The Women Tell All" and shares details about what it's like to be there. Hear new interviews with some of the women about their time on the show. Would any of them consider being our next "Bachelorette?"

And this weekend, ahead of the season finale, we'll have an extra episode with a special guest -- Jenn Tran! Make sure you're following us and never miss an episode of "Playing the Field," the "Bachelor" podcast of the ABC stations.

