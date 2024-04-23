Police warn of increase of burglaries, car thefts in Rahway as thieves target high-end rides

RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Rahway, New Jersey are issuing a warning to the community about an increase in burglaries and car thefts.

Officials have released surveillance video that was captured early Sunday morning of a suspected carjacking crew.

The crew was spotted being dropped off in a car that police say was involved in at least three similar incidents in the area.

The would-be car thieves can be seen walking up a driveway and attempting to break into a pick-up truck and looking into another luxury car with a flashlight.

According to police, there has been an uptick in home break-ins in the area, and the thieves have their eyes on high-end rides.

Apparently the crews are entering the homes to steal key fobs.

The Rahway Police Department is suggesting that homeowners ramp up their security and ensure all entry points, including doors and windows, are secure.

When it comes to car safety, they say owners should always park in well-lit areas, remember to lock the doors and never keep the key fob inside.

To mitigate losses in a car theft, police also say consider keeping valuable items out of your car.

