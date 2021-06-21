New Jersey school board holding meeting after removal of all holiday names

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10814851" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in South Jersey are searching for multiple suspects wanted in connection with the abduction and assault of a waitress Saturday night.



RANDOLPH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey board of education is holding a meeting Monday evening to revisit a controversial vote earlier this year to remove all holiday names from the school calendar.Back in May, the Randolph Board of Education sparked backlash by voting to change the name of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day.Amid the public outcry and a vocal turnout at the June 10 meeting, which resulted in a walkout, the board then voted to remove all holiday names and refer to them instead as just "Days Off."The Randolph School Board issued a statement saying their intention was mischaracterized."These state, federal and other holidays have not been cancelled or taken away by this board of education as some are falsely claiming," the statement read. "Schools will still be closed on the days that we originally approved and our children will know why. Everyone should remember that the primary purpose of the school calendar is to inform parents when schools will be open and when schools will be closed."On Monday, the board will consider a resolution rescinding that vote and returning the calendar to the way it existed prior to the May 13 meeting with the addition of all New Jersey state and federal holidays.It is unclear if any action will be taken.The Italian American One Voice Coalition rallied Sunday against the decision and promised a robust presence at the meeting Monday to address the concerns of Italian Americans and residents in general.The meeting will be held in the Randolph Middle School Auditorium, located at 507 Millbrook Avenue, at 5:30 p.m.The meeting will also be available virtually for those who cannot attend in person. A link will be posted on the district website prior to the meeting.----------