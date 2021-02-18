Random attack: Cyclist beaten with bat on NYC corner in disturbing video

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One man is under arrest in connection with a disturbing video that shows a bicyclist being beaten with a bat on a Brooklyn sidewalk in what authorities believe is yet another random and unprovoked attack in New York City.Police say the 54-year-old victim was riding his bike in the vicinity of Flatbush and Parkside avenues in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens section when he was attacked.The video, which may be too graphic for many to watch, shows the suspect striking the man in the head with the bat multiple times, before a bystander finally intervenes.Several other people can be seen walking by the assault in progress and continuing on their way.Police say officers driving by noticed the crowd, and witnesses quickly identified the suspect.Ashanti Robinson, 46, was standing nearby and was taken into custody.He is charged with assault, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.The victim was taken to the hospital, where he remains unconscious in critical condition.Robinson has one prior arrest, in May 2014, when he was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon after police say he had two 15-inch swords hanging from his belt while walking down Flatbush Avenue near Martense Street.That arrest happened less than a mile from the bat attack.----------