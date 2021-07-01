66-year-old tourist attacked with metal pipe in unprovoked assault in Times Square

It happened on West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue around noon, when police say 54-year-old Wayne Welds approached the family and swung the pipe.
The victim was struck in the head and suffered a laceration.
Authorities say Welds then threatened the rest of the family with the pipe still in his hands.
He then fled the scene and was apprehended a short time later.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
Welds is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing.
