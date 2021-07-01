66-year-old tourist attacked with metal pipe in unprovoked assault in Times Square

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10849984" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are investigating after an off-duty officer fired a shot during a dispute in Brooklyn that apparently started over illegal fireworks.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10848191" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With the new more contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus spreading, communities with low vaccination rates are trying to get creative to get more shots into people's arms.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 66-year-old tourist walking with his family in Times Square was assaulted with a metal pipe in an unprovoked attack Wednesday.It happened on West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue around noon, when police say 54-year-old Wayne Welds approached the family and swung the pipe.The victim was struck in the head and suffered a laceration.Authorities say Welds then threatened the rest of the family with the pipe still in his hands.He then fled the scene and was apprehended a short time later.The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.Welds is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing.----------