Woman randomly attacked, punched repeatedly after exiting Manhattan subway station

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a homeless man who randomly attacked a woman in Lower Manhattan Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. in front of 132 West Houston Street in Greenwich Village.

Authorities say the 23-year-old victim was walking eastbound on the north side of West Houston after exiting the 1 train station at Varick Street when was punched repeatedly in the face and pushed to the ground.

She attempted to flee, police said, when the suspect pushed her into a yellow cab that stopped on the street.

He then fled eastbound on West Houston.

The victim said the attack was unprovoked and that she did not know the assailant.

She was bruised and lost two teeth, and she was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattangreenwich villageassault
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News