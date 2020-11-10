70-year-old man randomly punched in face in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who appeared to randomly punch a 70-year-old man in the face for no reason.

The attack happened as the senior walked down Houston Street in Greenwich Village on Saturday just after 12 p.m.

Authorities say an unidentified man punched the victim before walking away.

The victim suffered injuries to his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

