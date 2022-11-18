Man accused of raping 2 women in the Bronx sought by police

Police are searching for the man accused of meeting women online and raping them while armed.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man accused of raping two women in the Bronx.

Officials say the first incident happened back in September and the latest incident was reported just last week.

In both cases, police say the man responded to an online post.

He then allegedly went to a hotel on Bruckner Boulevard in the Castle Hill section and took out a weapon.

Police say, in the latest incident, he removed cash and raped the victim.

The investigation into the suspect is ongoing.

