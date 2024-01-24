Suspect in East Harlem rape of 10-year-old girl surrenders to police

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in East Harlem has surrendered to police on Wednesday.
Investigators say 23-year-old Drequan Drayton-Howard, of the Bronx, met the victim online.
Officers say he attacked the child in the area of Third Avenue and East 122nd Street earlier this month.
The victim was taken to a hospital and was said to be stable.
