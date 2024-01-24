  • Full Story
Suspect in East Harlem rape of 10-year-old girl surrenders to police

WABC logo
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 5:13PM
Suspect in rape of 10-year-old in East Harlem surrenders to police
The suspect is 23 years old and met the young girl online, officials said.
WABC

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in East Harlem has surrendered to police on Wednesday.

Investigators say 23-year-old Drequan Drayton-Howard, of the Bronx, met the victim online.

Officers say he attacked the child in the area of Third Avenue and East 122nd Street earlier this month.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was said to be stable.

