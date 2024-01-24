Suspect in East Harlem rape of 10-year-old girl surrenders to police

The suspect is 23 years old and met the young girl online, officials said.

The suspect is 23 years old and met the young girl online, officials said.

The suspect is 23 years old and met the young girl online, officials said.

The suspect is 23 years old and met the young girl online, officials said.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in East Harlem has surrendered to police on Wednesday.

Investigators say 23-year-old Drequan Drayton-Howard, of the Bronx, met the victim online.

Officers say he attacked the child in the area of Third Avenue and East 122nd Street earlier this month.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was said to be stable.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.