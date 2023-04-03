Man acussed of raping, assaulting 3 women at gunpoint in NJ hotel

A man from New Jersey was charged in the rape and assault of three women in a hotel room in Saddle Brook.

SADDLE BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man from New Jersey was charged in the rape and assault of three women in a hotel room in Saddle Brook.

One of the victims said she was raped multiple times in September 2022 and the suspect trapped her naked in the room for seven hours, according to the criminal complaint.

In October 2022 another victim said the suspect pointed a gun at her in an attempt to force himself on her. She was able to escape the hotel room and flee.

The last victim said the suspect also pointed a gun at her and raped her on March 25, according to the criminal complaint.

Police were able to corroborate the witness testimonies with surveillance video from the hotel and evidence recovered from the room including clothing that matched the description provided by the two victims and a handgun.

On Friday, investigators located and arrested 25-year-old Fokam Parfait who was charged with several counts including first-degree aggravated sexual assault by physical force, and kidnapping in the first degree.

Parfait was remanded to the Bergen County Jail and made his first court appearance on Saturday.

ALSO READ | What does indictment mean for Trump?

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip