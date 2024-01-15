New York City winning the war on rats, Sanitation Department says

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York is winning the war on rats, and the battle has just begun, according to the Department of Sanitation.

This all comes ahead of the official start date for the new rule requiring all businesses to put their trash into containers, instead of leaving the bags on the streets.

The department says the trash containers make a difference.

The NYC Department of Sanitation has been using the containers in a 10-block pilot program in Hamilton Heights. They rat sightings are down 68% in that area.

Rat sightings are down 16% in other "rat mitigation zones" and down 6% all across the city.

The department insists this is just the beginning and more progress will be made.

The rules for containers take effect citywide in March.

New York City Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch was on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 back in September and said back then they saw encouraging signs that their mitigation efforts were working.

