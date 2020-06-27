Woman rescued, flown to hospital after rattlesnake bite in Rockland County

ROCKLAND COUNTY (WABC) -- A hiker was hoisted out of an area of rough terrain and airlifted to a hospital after she was bitten by a rattlesnake inside a state park in Rockland County Friday night.

Police said the 25-year-old woman from Brooklyn was hiking in Harriman State Park around 9 p.m. when she was bitten on her left ankle.

Rattlesnakes are venomous and bites from them can be deadly.

Members of the Rockland County Sheriff's Office and New York State Park Rangers responded, but it was determined it would take them too long to get to her due to treacherous conditions in the area.

The NYPD's Aviation and Emergency Services Units were called in.

ESU officers were lowered to assess her, she was hoisted onto the helicopter and flown to Nyack Hospital.

She is expected to make a full recovery.
