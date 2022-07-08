New Jersey teen critically injured in April hit and run dies from injuries

"It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of 18-year-old Rahway resident Rayan Bien-Aima," the department posted on its Facebook page.
Bien-Aima, a high school student, was walking across Route 1 after work at Freddy's Restaurant in Linden when he was struck by a passing motorist at approximately 11:15 p.m. on April 25, 2022.
(Previous coverage in video player above)
The vehicle, believed to be a dark colored coupe or sedan, fled the scene traveling north on Route 1.
"We just stay faithful, and see if that can bring him back to us," his father, Gregory Bien-Aima, told Eyewitness News after his son was struck.
Rayan had just gotten off work and had called his mom for a ride home, and she was across the street in the middle of a load of laundry at a laundromat.
He told his mother he would come to her.
"He kept driving," Gregory Bien-Aima said. "He hit my son, not even worrying what condition he was after being hit by the car, and he just left the scene...Anybody that is a human being you should have stayed and make that the person you accidently hit is being taken care of."
The crash remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau, and anyone with information is urged to contact Inv. Ryan Zaccaro at (908) 474-8505.
"Even the smallest bit of information could be the missing piece of the puzzle that brings Rayan's killer to justice," Police Chief David Hart said. "Anyone with information about this incident is urged to come forward."
Union County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that results in an indictment and conviction.
Tips can be also submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at UCTip.org.
MORE NEWS | 'Statistically significant' cancer levels found in Suffolk County School District: study
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip