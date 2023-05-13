1st baby born at Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Brooklyn after grand opening

Hospital staffers say they were honored to play a part in the beautiful moment welcoming the newborn into the world.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A baby boy made history at the new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Brooklyn this week.

Kamronbek Aslamov was the first baby to be born in the new facility's maternity ward on Monday.

His grand arrival marks the first of many more born at the hospital since it officially opened to patients last Sunday.

The nearly $1 billion project features a storm-resilient design, a flood-proof emergency department, private patient rooms and modern equipment.

The hospital, named after the late U.S. Supreme Court justice, is the city's first new public hospital since 1982.

Hospital staffers say they were honored to play a part in the beautiful moment welcoming the newborn into the world.

"Congratulations to the new parents and to the team of doctors, nurses and other health care workers who provided the exceptional care to successfully welcome baby Kamronbek into the world," said Dr. Maggie Tetrokalashvili, Chair of OB/GYN at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health. "This joyous occasion represents a new beginning and our commitment to deliver outstanding health care services to the families of South Brooklyn. We are honored to have played a part in this beautiful moment for the Islamov family."

ALSO READ | 11-year-old ballerina hosts bake sale after NYC doorman's bike stolen

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.